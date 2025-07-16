Left Menu

Bengaluru Crime Surge: Shocking Arrests of Lecturers and Tech Analyst

Bengaluru police arrested three lecturers for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student, while separately, a tech analyst was detained for filming a female colleague in a restroom. Both cases highlight serious breaches of trust within professional environments and are under active investigation by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru City Police have apprehended three individuals, including two lecturers, on charges of allegedly raping a student and blackmailing the victim with incriminating videos. The accused, identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their acquaintance Anup, are currently under investigation following a report filed by the victim's parents to the Karnataka State Women's Commission.

In a separate case, on July 2, law enforcement arrested a private company employee in Bengaluru for allegedly filming a female colleague in the restroom. The accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 28-year-old technical analyst from Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly caught in the act when his phone's reflection was noticed on a restroom door.

Authorities confirmed that the accused secretly filmed his colleague by standing on an adjacent toilet and that over 30 videos of women were found on his device. Despite HR's alleged initial leniency, the victim's husband filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest. South East Division DCP Sarah Fathima reported the confiscation of Mali's phone for forensic analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

