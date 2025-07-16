Grisly Murder Shocks Bengaluru: Man Slain and Educators Arrested for Heinous Crimes

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 40-year-old man known as Shivaprakash, or Biklu Shiva, was brutally murdered outside his home near Halasur Lake. Police reports indicate that a group of men attacked him with sharp weapons, resulting in his immediate death.

Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, confirmed that Shivaprakash had a criminal history and was known as a history sheeter. "Preliminary information suggests that Shivaprakash was targeted by individuals traveling in a car who attacked and killed him definitively," Banoth stated. The incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Bharathi Nagar Police Station.

In an unrelated yet equally disturbing case, Bengaluru City Police have apprehended three men, including two lecturers, on charges of raping a student and blackmailing her with incriminating videos. The suspects, identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and Anup, are under investigation following a complaint filed with the Karnataka State Women's Commission and an initiated case at Marathahalli Police Station.