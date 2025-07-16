Left Menu

Redefining Aerial Strategy: India's UAV Self-Reliance

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, has emphasized the critical role of drones in modern warfare, highlighting Operation Sindoor as evidence of their strategic importance. He advocates for self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to ensure India's military preparedness and technological independence.

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, underscored the transformative impact of drones on contemporary warfare during a keynote address at the Manekshaw Centre. He pointed out that the recent conflicts worldwide, including the India-Pakistan hostilities, demonstrated drones' capacity to significantly shift military tactics despite their relatively small size and cost.

Operation Sindoor further highlighted the need for India to develop its own unmanned aerial systems tailored to the country's unique terrain and strategic requirements. General Chauhan stressed that reliance on foreign technology could compromise India's defense capabilities, underscoring the importance of indigenization in critical technologies.

The event, involving military leaders and industry experts, focused on creating a roadmap for reducing dependency on foreign technologies. Emphasizing India's potential for self-reliance in UAVs and C-UAS technologies, General Chauhan believes these capabilities are crucial for protecting national interests and securing future opportunities.

