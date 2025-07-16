Redefining Aerial Strategy: India's UAV Self-Reliance

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, underscored the transformative impact of drones on contemporary warfare during a keynote address at the Manekshaw Centre. He pointed out that the recent conflicts worldwide, including the India-Pakistan hostilities, demonstrated drones' capacity to significantly shift military tactics despite their relatively small size and cost.

Operation Sindoor further highlighted the need for India to develop its own unmanned aerial systems tailored to the country's unique terrain and strategic requirements. General Chauhan stressed that reliance on foreign technology could compromise India's defense capabilities, underscoring the importance of indigenization in critical technologies.

The event, involving military leaders and industry experts, focused on creating a roadmap for reducing dependency on foreign technologies. Emphasizing India's potential for self-reliance in UAVs and C-UAS technologies, General Chauhan believes these capabilities are crucial for protecting national interests and securing future opportunities.