HDB Financial Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline Despite Income Growth

Shares of HDB Financial Services saw a decline of over 3% on Wednesday after the financial firm reported a 2.4% decrease in net profit to Rs 568 crore for the financial year's first quarter. The stock ended 3.13% lower at Rs 814.75 on BSE, hitting Rs 810 at one point.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares fell 2.99%, closing at Rs 816.05. Despite this, the company reported a growth in net total income to Rs 2,726 crore as of June 30, 2025, a jump of 14.2% from the previous year.

The asset under management (AUM) grew by 14.7% to Rs 1,09,690 crore. Meanwhile, net interest income increased by 18.3% to Rs 2,092 crore. HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank established in 2007, remains classified as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)