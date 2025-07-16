Left Menu

HDB Financial Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline Despite Income Growth

HDB Financial Services' shares fell over 3% following a slight dip in net profit for the first quarter, despite a rise in both total and net interest income. The firm remains a prominent player in the financial sector under HDFC Bank, classified as an upper-layer NBFC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:26 IST
HDB Financial Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline Despite Income Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of HDB Financial Services saw a decline of over 3% on Wednesday after the financial firm reported a 2.4% decrease in net profit to Rs 568 crore for the financial year's first quarter. The stock ended 3.13% lower at Rs 814.75 on BSE, hitting Rs 810 at one point.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares fell 2.99%, closing at Rs 816.05. Despite this, the company reported a growth in net total income to Rs 2,726 crore as of June 30, 2025, a jump of 14.2% from the previous year.

The asset under management (AUM) grew by 14.7% to Rs 1,09,690 crore. Meanwhile, net interest income increased by 18.3% to Rs 2,092 crore. HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank established in 2007, remains classified as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025