Left Menu

Gujarat Ramps Up Road Repairs After Monsoon's Ravages

In response to severe monsoon damage, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has intensified road repair efforts under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Repair operations are underway in Vadodara, Jamnagar, and on the Udaipur National Highway, with teams working swiftly to restore infrastructure and alleviate congestion issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:32 IST
Gujarat Ramps Up Road Repairs After Monsoon's Ravages
Road repair work in Vadodara (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation launched extensive road repair operations in the city on Wednesday, following orders from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This move comes after a crucial review meeting on July 15, where the restoration of roads across National Highways, State Highways, and local roads in villages, towns, and cities was discussed.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu oversaw repair efforts in the city's western zone, confirming that the pace of pothole repairs is swift. These endeavors are meticulously supervised by the City Engineer's team, the Regional Engineer's team, and the Deputy Commissioner's team, promising completion in the next few days.

Parallelly, Jamnagar is also witnessing vibrant repair operations under the helm of Commissioner Dinesh Modi. He ensured that patchworks address both minor and severe road damages, setting a completion target within two weeks. In tandem, the NHAI, alongside Sabarkantha District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh, evaluated construction developments on the Udaipur National Highway, focusing on resolving traffic issues with the installation of flyovers and rainwater harvesting systems.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025