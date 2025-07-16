Gujarat Ramps Up Road Repairs After Monsoon's Ravages
In response to severe monsoon damage, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has intensified road repair efforts under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Repair operations are underway in Vadodara, Jamnagar, and on the Udaipur National Highway, with teams working swiftly to restore infrastructure and alleviate congestion issues.
- Country:
- India
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation launched extensive road repair operations in the city on Wednesday, following orders from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This move comes after a crucial review meeting on July 15, where the restoration of roads across National Highways, State Highways, and local roads in villages, towns, and cities was discussed.
Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu oversaw repair efforts in the city's western zone, confirming that the pace of pothole repairs is swift. These endeavors are meticulously supervised by the City Engineer's team, the Regional Engineer's team, and the Deputy Commissioner's team, promising completion in the next few days.
Parallelly, Jamnagar is also witnessing vibrant repair operations under the helm of Commissioner Dinesh Modi. He ensured that patchworks address both minor and severe road damages, setting a completion target within two weeks. In tandem, the NHAI, alongside Sabarkantha District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh, evaluated construction developments on the Udaipur National Highway, focusing on resolving traffic issues with the installation of flyovers and rainwater harvesting systems.
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Chief Ministerial Stroke of Luck
Chief Minister Sukhu Unveils Education and Infrastructure Boost in Hamirpur
Vijay is chief ministerial candidate, declares TVK; rules out alliance with DMK, BJP
Vijay is chief ministerial candidate, declares TVK
Uttarakhand's Turning Point: Chief Minister Dhami's Four-Year Journey