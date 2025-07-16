Gujarat Ramps Up Road Repairs After Monsoon's Ravages

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation launched extensive road repair operations in the city on Wednesday, following orders from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This move comes after a crucial review meeting on July 15, where the restoration of roads across National Highways, State Highways, and local roads in villages, towns, and cities was discussed.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu oversaw repair efforts in the city's western zone, confirming that the pace of pothole repairs is swift. These endeavors are meticulously supervised by the City Engineer's team, the Regional Engineer's team, and the Deputy Commissioner's team, promising completion in the next few days.

Parallelly, Jamnagar is also witnessing vibrant repair operations under the helm of Commissioner Dinesh Modi. He ensured that patchworks address both minor and severe road damages, setting a completion target within two weeks. In tandem, the NHAI, alongside Sabarkantha District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh, evaluated construction developments on the Udaipur National Highway, focusing on resolving traffic issues with the installation of flyovers and rainwater harvesting systems.