Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Tripura Police's Joint Operation Yields 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets

In a groundbreaking operation this Wednesday, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Tripura Police, successfully intercepted a substantial shipment of narcotics in the Kheyerpur area. Alerted by routine checks, authorities intercepted a truck, leading to the discovery of a staggering 3 lakh Yaba tablets, according to a press release.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a value of approximately Rs 30 crore in the international market. The Assam Rifles have turned over the contraband to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for an in-depth investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, the release revealed.

This operation exemplifies the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to establishing a Drug Free Tripura and wider North East region. On a related note, South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam managed a similar seizure of 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore earlier in the week, capturing a suspected trafficker.

Initiated after a credible tip-off about narcotics being transported by bus, a special Anti-NDPS task force was deployed. Under Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) supervision, Inspector Dipak Bargayari and his team set up a strategic checkpoint at Sonapur along HM Road, leading to the interception of a bus from ISBT Guwahati to Mankachar.

Preliminary findings suggested that the narcotics consignment originated from Manipur, traversed through Guwahati, and was delivered to the accused party at ISBT Guwahati, as stated by officials. (ANI)