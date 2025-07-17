Left Menu

Market Rollercoaster: Fed Chair Speculation Shakes Wall Street

Wall Street saw a volatile session amid rumors of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential dismissal. U.S. President Donald Trump denied the claims but criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates. Stock indexes initially dropped, later recovering as markets assessed Trump's denial. Economic uncertainty continued amid mixed inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:31 IST
Wall Street experienced a turbulent session on Wednesday following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump might dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The market reacted swiftly, with stock indexes falling sharply before recovering later in the day.

President Trump quickly denied the reports, though he continued to criticize Powell for not cutting interest rates. This denial helped calm the markets, leading to a modest rebound in equity indices.

Investors remain concerned about economic conditions as differing inflation indicators contribute to uncertainty. The stock market's volatility highlights the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve.

