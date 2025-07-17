Blaze Strikes Durodine Industries: A Look into Recent Telangana Fires

A fire erupted at Durodine Industries, a plate manufacturing unit located in Fatenagar, Balanagar, Telangana, during the early hours on Thursday. The incident was reported around 4 am, prompting quick action from four fire-fighting vehicles that successfully brought the situation under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the factory remains under investigation. A fire department official noted, "Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the root cause of the fire and to evaluate the damage incurred. Work continues to ensure all safety protocols are maintained."

This incident follows a recent spate of fires in the area, including a blaze at a Moghalpura residential building in Hyderabad caused by a switchboard short circuit, highlighting the need for increased safety measures. Another fire was reported at Tirupati Tyre Works last week. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

