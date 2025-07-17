Milan's Mayor Investigation Sparks Olympic-Sized Scandal

The Mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, has become embroiled in a legal investigation concerning potential misconduct in real estate activities that have driven significant growth in the city over the past decade.

This investigation follows the arrest requests for Milan's urban planning councillor and several real estate executives. Allegations against Mayor Sala include conflict of interest and influencing the approval process for building projects. Sala denied the accusations and criticized the lack of direct communication from legal authorities.

As Milan gears up to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics, the scandal threatens to cast a shadow over the event. While the probe is in its early stages, it has already highlighted issues stemming from rapid urban development initiated since the 2015 Expo. Local dissent over rapid urbanization underscores the tension between growth and governance.