Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Seeks Central Relief amid Monsoon Disaster

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the central government for a special financial relief package to address the monsoon disaster. He also plans to challenge a high court directive on forest land encroachments in the Supreme Court. Discussions with Union Ministers focused on land relief for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Returning from his trip to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu briefed the media on Thursday about his discussions with Union Ministers, emphasizing the need for a central financial relief package in response to the widespread monsoon destruction in the state.

Addressing the encroachment and apple tree felling directive from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Sukhu indicated plans to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. He highlighted the need for a thorough legal evaluation and the government's stance against indiscriminate tree felling.

Sukhu also met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, focusing on state issues rather than party dynamics. Emphasizing relief efforts, he discussed with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda the provision of alternative land for farmers impacted by floods, anticipating central support in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

