Left Menu

Gujarat Cities Shine Bright at Swachh Survekshan Awards

Gujarat cities Ahmedabad and Surat earned top honors at the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards for cleanliness. Ahmedabad was named the cleanest big city, while Surat came second overall. Officials credit successful leadership and local efforts, aiming to spread cleanliness awareness across urban and rural areas alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:23 IST
Gujarat Cities Shine Bright at Swachh Survekshan Awards
Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel receiving Swachh Survekshan awards on behalf of state (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards, Gujarat's cities Ahmedabad and Surat took center stage for their exemplary cleanliness. Ahmedabad proudly clinched the title of cleanest big city, with Surat closely following as India's second cleanest city, highlighted during the event hosted in New Delhi.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel accepting on behalf of the state, signaling a commitment to spreading cleanliness beyond urban centers. Patel remarked on the importance of universal cleanliness practices, voicing optimism that such initiatives would resonate across the state and beyond.

Surat's triumph was attributed to the relentless efforts of municipal workers and the guidance of national and state leadership, according to Surat Mayor Daxesh Kishorbhai Mavani. This achievement was part of a broader recognition of India's clean cities, with Indore maintaining its top position for the eighth consecutive year.

The Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 marked its ninth edition with 78 awards across four categories, including a focus on promising small cities. Initiated under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the survey now covers over 4,500 cities, up from just 73 urban local bodies in 2016, reflecting a significant leap in India's urban cleanliness drive.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025