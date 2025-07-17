Gujarat Cities Shine Bright at Swachh Survekshan Awards

At the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards, Gujarat's cities Ahmedabad and Surat took center stage for their exemplary cleanliness. Ahmedabad proudly clinched the title of cleanest big city, with Surat closely following as India's second cleanest city, highlighted during the event hosted in New Delhi.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel accepting on behalf of the state, signaling a commitment to spreading cleanliness beyond urban centers. Patel remarked on the importance of universal cleanliness practices, voicing optimism that such initiatives would resonate across the state and beyond.

Surat's triumph was attributed to the relentless efforts of municipal workers and the guidance of national and state leadership, according to Surat Mayor Daxesh Kishorbhai Mavani. This achievement was part of a broader recognition of India's clean cities, with Indore maintaining its top position for the eighth consecutive year.

The Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 marked its ninth edition with 78 awards across four categories, including a focus on promising small cities. Initiated under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the survey now covers over 4,500 cities, up from just 73 urban local bodies in 2016, reflecting a significant leap in India's urban cleanliness drive.