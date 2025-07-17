From Kedarnath Paths to IIT Hallways: Atul Kumar's Inspirational Journey

Atul Kumar, a young man from the hill regions of Uttarakhand, has risen from guiding horses and mules along the rugged paths of Kedarnath Dham to earning a coveted spot at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. His achievement comes after acing the IIT-Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM).

In a candid discussion with ANI, Kumar shared the narrative of his transition from a simple lifestyle to becoming a student at one of India's top institutions. He revealed that IIT was once an unfamiliar concept to him. "Water shortages and a lack of awareness clouded any dreams," he admitted. A teacher's suggestion of pursuing a master's degree at an IIT was the turning point, setting him on his current path.

He prepared for the JAM exam starting in July, after working in Kedarnath without the means to study. "Returned from Kedarnath, my friend Mahavir's notes were invaluable," he said. From managing logistics in challenging terrains to realizing his goals, Atul credits his motivation to the desire to improve his family's future. His father remains a horse handler, which was their main livelihood, while Atul now looks forward to a promising academic journey.

