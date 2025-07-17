Political Pandemonium in Tamil Nadu: DMK's Tiruchi Siva's Comments on K Kamaraj Ignite Controversy
The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is currently in turmoil following remarks by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva about Congress icon K Kamaraj. AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami has condemned the statement, labeling it as historically inaccurate. Meanwhile, BJP has questioned the Congress's silence, urging them to consider leaving the DMK alliance.
The political scene in Tamil Nadu has been thrown into disarray following remarks by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva concerning the late Congress leader K Kamaraj. AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami has strongly criticized Siva's comments, labeling them as "highly condemnable" and a "blatant lie."
During a public meeting in Perambur, Siva claimed that Kamaraj, an influential figure in Tamil Nadu's educational reforms, could not live without air conditioning—a comment Palaniswami argues distorts historical facts about the revered leader. Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK, under the guise of such statements, is attempting to undermine Kamaraj's legacy.
Adding fuel to the fire, BJP leader Annamalai has openly questioned the Congress's lack of response, urging them to reconsider their alliance with the DMK. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for restraint, advising against engaging in debates that malign respectable figures. He emphasized the need for unity within the allegiance to honor Kamaraj's vision for social justice and harmony.
