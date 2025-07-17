Left Menu

Political Pandemonium in Tamil Nadu: DMK's Tiruchi Siva's Comments on K Kamaraj Ignite Controversy

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is currently in turmoil following remarks by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva about Congress icon K Kamaraj. AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami has condemned the statement, labeling it as historically inaccurate. Meanwhile, BJP has questioned the Congress's silence, urging them to consider leaving the DMK alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:49 IST
Political Pandemonium in Tamil Nadu: DMK's Tiruchi Siva's Comments on K Kamaraj Ignite Controversy
AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Tamil Nadu has been thrown into disarray following remarks by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva concerning the late Congress leader K Kamaraj. AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami has strongly criticized Siva's comments, labeling them as "highly condemnable" and a "blatant lie."

During a public meeting in Perambur, Siva claimed that Kamaraj, an influential figure in Tamil Nadu's educational reforms, could not live without air conditioning—a comment Palaniswami argues distorts historical facts about the revered leader. Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK, under the guise of such statements, is attempting to undermine Kamaraj's legacy.

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP leader Annamalai has openly questioned the Congress's lack of response, urging them to reconsider their alliance with the DMK. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for restraint, advising against engaging in debates that malign respectable figures. He emphasized the need for unity within the allegiance to honor Kamaraj's vision for social justice and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025