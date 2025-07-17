IIM Nagpur and WCL Jointly Propel Leadership Excellence
IIM Nagpur and Western Coalfields Limited have joined forces to enhance leadership in India's energy sector. They signed an MoU to launch Management Development Programmes focusing on strategy, leadership, and organizational management to prepare future leaders.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) have embarked on a significant collaboration aimed at bolstering leadership within WCL. On Thursday, the two institutions formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver tailored Management Development Programmes (MDPs).
This MoU represents a crucial move towards enhancing leadership capabilities within India's core sectors. IIM Nagpur Director Dr. Bhimaraya Metri emphasized their joint mission with WCL to drive innovation and sustainable growth by focusing on executive education.
The customized MDPs will cover essential areas including Strategy, Leadership, Human Resource Development, and Organizational Management. The goal is to elevate managerial skills and equip leaders with the tools needed to navigate future challenges in the energy sector.
