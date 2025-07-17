Left Menu

IIM Nagpur and WCL Jointly Propel Leadership Excellence

IIM Nagpur and Western Coalfields Limited have joined forces to enhance leadership in India's energy sector. They signed an MoU to launch Management Development Programmes focusing on strategy, leadership, and organizational management to prepare future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:37 IST
IIM Nagpur and WCL Jointly Propel Leadership Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) have embarked on a significant collaboration aimed at bolstering leadership within WCL. On Thursday, the two institutions formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver tailored Management Development Programmes (MDPs).

This MoU represents a crucial move towards enhancing leadership capabilities within India's core sectors. IIM Nagpur Director Dr. Bhimaraya Metri emphasized their joint mission with WCL to drive innovation and sustainable growth by focusing on executive education.

The customized MDPs will cover essential areas including Strategy, Leadership, Human Resource Development, and Organizational Management. The goal is to elevate managerial skills and equip leaders with the tools needed to navigate future challenges in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025