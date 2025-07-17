Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Sees Over 250,000 Pilgrims Despite Weather Hurdles

In the first 15 days of the annual Amarnath Yatra, over 250,000 pilgrims have completed their journey to the holy cave shrine. The pilgrimage faced temporary suspension due to severe weather, but enthusiasm remains high. Officials aim to resume the journey soon, contingent on weather conditions.

In its first two weeks, the annual Amarnath Yatra has drawn over 250,000 pilgrims to the revered cave shrine, as reported by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). On Thursday alone, 5,110 devotees completed their pilgrimage, reflective of widespread enthusiasm and commitment.

Despite persistent rain over the past two days causing a temporary halt from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, officials assured that the delays were precautionary. Necessary repair and maintenance on the pilgrimage routes are prioritized to ensure safety as adverse weather continues to pose challenges.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, confirmed, "No movement is currently allowed on the tracks, though descents from the Baltal base camp are permitted with security assurances." While optimism remains high for a record turnout this year, a full resumption of the pilgrimage is contingent on improved weather conditions. The Yatra is slated for completion on August 9.

