Technology Takes Charge in Combating Illegal Mining in Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to curb illegal mining and transportation, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled the deployment of advanced technologies under its Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS), according to an official release on Thursday.

Technology has been central in state's efforts, using drones, geo-fencing, RFID tags, and AI-powered check gates to monitor activities. The latest addition, 'Weigh-In-Motion' (WIM) technology, will play a crucial role in tracking vehicle overloading accurately.

The Department of Geology and Mining is enhancing surveillance with tech-driven interventions. The implementation of geo-fencing in mining zones, installation of camera-equipped weighbridges, and RFID tagging of transport vehicles are part of this effort. Furthermore, 57 unmanned IoT and AI-based check gates across 25 districts are integrated into the directorate's command centre.

To bolster the initiative, the department seeks support from the Transport Commissioner for WIM system installation. Additionally, in a move to boost digital transparency, the government is integrating its upminemitra.in portal with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's 'Parivesh' portal, aiming to streamline monitoring of environmental clearances and expedite enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)