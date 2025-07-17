Indo-Russian Venture Ahead of Schedule: Delivers AK-203 Rifles Early

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) is poised to complete the delivery of AK-203 assault rifles almost two years ahead of the deadline, according to an official briefing. The Uttar Pradesh-based facility plans to deliver all 6.01 lakh rifles by the end of 2030, significantly ahead of the October 2032 deadline as stipulated in their contract worth Rs 5,200 crore.

The venture, a collaboration between India and Russia under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, has already delivered approximately 48,000 units. With plans to reach a production rate of 12,000 rifles per month by 2026, the factory is developing capacity to indigenously produce and fulfill its large order commitment.

The AK-203, intended to replace the INSAS rifles, is becoming India's standard issue along sensitive borders. The IRRPL joint venture exhibits a strategic Indo-Russian alliance, sharing advanced technology and resources to bolster national defense capabilities while eyeing global expansion in arms manufacturing.

