Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe into Scholarship Portal Irregularities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a detailed investigation into irregularities in the National Scholarship Portal. The probe focuses on minority scholarship applications involving schools falsely registered as minority institutions. The Special Secretary for Minority Welfare has been tasked with conducting the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:09 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb corruption, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has demanded a meticulous investigation into anomalies found within the National Scholarship Portal, as per a press release issued by his office on Thursday.

The investigation sheds light on unscrupulous practices involving institutions such as Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Kichha. These institutions allegedly misclassified themselves as minority schools to qualify for Central Government scholarships. In response, the Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department has been tasked with probing the matter, signaling the state government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Reports have emerged of 456 suspicious scholarship entries involving students from six institutions, including Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Further scrutiny is directed towards verifying the status of 125 Muslim students at the National Academy JMYIHS in Kashipur and individuals involved in other educational entities. Comprehensive checks on scholar eligibility and associated documents are mandated to ensure rightful disbursement of scholarships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

