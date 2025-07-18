Global Markets Surge Amid Economic Optimism

Global markets saw an uptick on Thursday as investors reacted positively to recent economic data and strong earnings reports, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. MSCI's global equity index gained, while the dollar showed strength, buoyed by encouraging jobless claims and robust retail sales figures.

Major indices in the United States, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, achieved record highs, supported by high consumer demand and notable corporate earnings, particularly from PepsiCo and United Airlines. The gains follow uncertainty after President Trump's remarks on the Federal Reserve chair, signaling stability in financial markets.

In the energy sector, oil prices increased due to continued drone attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, revealing vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Meanwhile, gold prices dipped slightly as the U.S. Fed maintained a cautious stance on rate cuts, reflecting economic optimism.