ACME Solar Wins Major Battery Storage Projects

ACME Solar Holdings has secured two significant battery energy storage projects totaling 275 MW/550 MWh from NHPC. The projects, achieved through an e-reverse auction, have tariffs set at Rs 2,10,000/MW/month and Rs 2,22,000/MW/month. Aided by the viability gap funding scheme, contracts have been finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:15 IST
ACME Solar Holdings has emerged victorious in an e-reverse auction, securing two pioneering battery energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh from NHPC, a government-owned entity.

These projects were won with competitive tariffs of Rs 2,10,000/MW/month for the 50MW/100MWh capacity and Rs 2,22,000/MW/month for the larger 225MW/450MWh capacity. The auction took place on June 24, 2025.

The projects are part of India's viability gap funding scheme, offering Rs 27 lakh per MWh or covering 30 percent of the project cost, whichever is lower. ACME Solar has formalized Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreements with NHPC, further strengthening its position as a leading renewable energy player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

