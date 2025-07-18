SBI: Best Consumer Bank 2025

Left Menu

SBI has been named the 'World's Best Consumer Bank' for 2025 by Global Finance magazine. The recognition highlights SBI's focus on customer experience, innovation, and inclusivity, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Chairman C S Setty emphasized their strategy of seamless and personalized banking services.

SBI has been recognized as the 'World's Best Consumer Bank' for 2025, according to an accolade set to be presented by Global Finance magazine. This accolade is grounded on the magazine's rigorous research and insights from global corporate finance experts.

The award will be presented to SBI Chairman C S Setty on October 18, 2025, at an event in Washington during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings. This marks a milestone for SBI in its pursuit of excellence in banking services.

Chairman C S Setty highlighted SBI's commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovation, such as enabling vernacular voice banking and 24/7 digital support. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to build omni-channel engagement models to cater to 52 crore customers globally.

