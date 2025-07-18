PM Modi Champions Eastern India Growth, Inaugurates Rs 7,000 Crore Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bihar's Motihari, asserted that the country is stronger against its adversaries, underlining India's mobilization of forces for security. Addressing the crowd, Modi highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' initiated from Bihar's soil, which has captured global attention.

In a significant move, the Prime Minister launched development projects valued at over Rs 7,000 crore for the state, touting Bihar as a historical land pivotal to India's transformation. He advocated for Bihar's future, aligning with global shifts where Eastern nations are rising in prominence.

Promising economic parity, Modi delineated a vision where Eastern India's growth parallels Western cities, aspiring for industrial, tourism, and employment opportunities to bloom across the region. With financial allocations nearly fourfold of past governments, Modi emphasized bridging developmental gaps, uplifting Bihar's rural communities, and tackling past political neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)