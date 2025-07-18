India's Media Education Takes a Leap: IICT Campus Inaugurated in Mumbai

In a significant development for India's media and entertainment education sector, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) campus was inaugurated at the NFDC Films Division Complex in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other dignitaries.

The new campus, which boasts world-class infrastructure including advanced media labs and post-production suites, will commence its academic programs from September, aiming to empower students in integrated media post-production, animation, VFX, XR, and more. Around 300 students are expected to graduate from this inaugural year.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the role of technology in the creative world and assured that the upcoming Film City campus will be among the finest. Chief Minister Fadnavis hailed the initiative as a transformative movement for India's AVGC-XR sector, highlighting IICT's potential as a global educational landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)