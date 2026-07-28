Drone Strikes Heighten Concerns Near Moscow

A drone attack struck an apartment building in Chekhov, near Moscow. Regional governor Andrei Vorobyov shared details and images of the incident, showing significant damage. Additional drones were shot down in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Kolomna, raising security concerns across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 08:45 IST
Drone Strikes Heighten Concerns Near Moscow
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  • Country:
  • Russia

An apartment building in Chekhov, close to the Russian capital Moscow, was targeted in a drone attack, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov's statement on Telegram Tuesday.

Vorobyov posted a photo depicting the building's damaged exterior, including shattered windows and smoke emanating from the upper floors.

Several dozen drones were intercepted in other areas, like Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Kolomna, as noted by Vorobyov, intensifying security issues in the area.

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