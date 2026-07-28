Drone Strikes Heighten Concerns Near Moscow

An apartment building in Chekhov, close to the Russian capital Moscow, was targeted in a drone attack, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov's statement on Telegram Tuesday.

Vorobyov posted a photo depicting the building's damaged exterior, including shattered windows and smoke emanating from the upper floors.

Several dozen drones were intercepted in other areas, like Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Kolomna, as noted by Vorobyov, intensifying security issues in the area.