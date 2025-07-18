Left Menu

Russia's Resilience Against EU Sanctions

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia claims to have adapted to Western sanctions, including the latest EU measures targeting its oil and energy sectors. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the sanctions as illegal, arguing they also bring negative impacts to supporting countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:22 IST
Russia's Resilience Against EU Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia asserts its resilience against Western sanctions, as reiterated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in light of the EU's 18th sanctions package targeting Russia's oil and energy sectors.

The European Union approved new sanctions on Friday, aiming to further cripple Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Peskov labeled these sanctions as illegal and highlighted their adverse effects on nations endorsing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025