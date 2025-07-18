Russia's Resilience Against EU Sanctions
Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia claims to have adapted to Western sanctions, including the latest EU measures targeting its oil and energy sectors. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the sanctions as illegal, arguing they also bring negative impacts to supporting countries.
Russia asserts its resilience against Western sanctions, as reiterated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in light of the EU's 18th sanctions package targeting Russia's oil and energy sectors.
The European Union approved new sanctions on Friday, aiming to further cripple Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
Peskov labeled these sanctions as illegal and highlighted their adverse effects on nations endorsing them.
