Empowering Women: A Key to National Progress

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of women's empowerment for national progress, urging freedom from regressive customs and acknowledging their unique qualities at an event in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At an event in Solapur, Maharashtra, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the critical role of women's empowerment in the progress of any nation, insisting on the need to liberate women from regressive customs and traditions.

Highlighting the enduring impact of women on society, Bhagwat characterized women as the cornerstone of social development, asserting their unique capacity to inspire future generations.

Bhagwat called for an ego-free approach from men, urging them to support women in their quest for self-upliftment. He also praised the efforts of Udyogwardhini in bolstering women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

