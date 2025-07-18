Empowering Women: A Key to National Progress

At an event in Solapur, Maharashtra, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the critical role of women's empowerment in the progress of any nation, insisting on the need to liberate women from regressive customs and traditions.

Highlighting the enduring impact of women on society, Bhagwat characterized women as the cornerstone of social development, asserting their unique capacity to inspire future generations.

Bhagwat called for an ego-free approach from men, urging them to support women in their quest for self-upliftment. He also praised the efforts of Udyogwardhini in bolstering women's empowerment.

