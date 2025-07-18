Left Menu

USDA Halts Foreign Research Contracts Amid Security Concerns

The USDA has fired 70 foreign researchers after a national security review targeting adversaries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran halted their contracts. This move aligns with a broader security plan, but threatens the progress of critical agricultural research, warns union officials.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has terminated 70 foreign contract researchers following a national security review aimed at protecting the U.S. food supply from countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. This action is part of a larger farm security initiative announced by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on July 8.

The terminated researchers, primarily Chinese post-doctoral scholars, were working with the agency's Agricultural Research Service (ARS). Because of an ongoing federal hiring freeze, the USDA is unable to replace these scholars, pausing crucial agricultural research projects, including one aimed at combating a toxin found in undercooked beef.

Rollins's plan restricts USDA staff from publishing research with nationals from these countries without prior approval, leading to concerns that years of scientific progress could be stalled. Amid ongoing resignation incentives, the ARS has already suffered significant staffing reductions, potentially jeopardizing future advancements in food safety and climate research.

