Amaravati's Visionary 'Hydrogen Valley' to Lead Sustainability Drive
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reveals plans for a 'Hydrogen Valley' in Amaravati, emphasizing sustainability and technology integration. The initiative is part of a broader state strategy to develop green energy and create jobs, with targets for significant energy production, investment, and infrastructure development.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced on Friday the establishment of a 'Hydrogen Valley' in Amaravati as part of a broader dedication to sustainability and environmental preservation.
During the 'Green Hydrogen Summit-2025', Naidu highlighted plans for two significant zones in Amaravati, dubbed the 'Quantum Valley' and 'Hydrogen Valley', underlining the state's commitment to combining technology with nature conservation to foster limitless growth.
Naidu detailed ambitious goals for Andhra Pradesh to contribute 160 GW to the country's green energy target, enhance infrastructure, attract significant investment, and create jobs, all while utilizing its natural resources and strategic port locations to enhance export capabilities.
