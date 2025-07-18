PM Modi Inaugurates Major Development Projects in West Bengal, Eyes 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'

In an effort to bolster India's growth trajectory toward a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects in Durgapur, West Bengal. Addressing the public, Modi expressed optimism and commended the people of West Bengal on these advancements, noting the substantial Rs 1500 crore investment in technological upgrades within Durgapur and Raghunathpur factories.

Modi outlined the government's strategy oriented around empowerment through development and self-reliance through employment. Highlighting the strategic importance of Durgapur as both a steel city and a labor force hub, he declared that the projects would enhance Durgapur's identity. The initiative, he stated, aligns with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' ethos, promising to create job opportunities for local youth.

Stressing the rapid pace of infrastructure development across various sectors, Modi cited improvements in housing, sanitation, water supply, roads, and digital connectivity. He praised the modernized railway infrastructure, including Vande Bharat trains and expanded metro systems in Bengal. Moreover, he discussed enhanced air connectivity through the UDAN scheme, noting its impact on modern facilities and employment generation, thereby laying the groundwork for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)