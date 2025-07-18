Champagne Crisis: Navigating Tariffs and Market Diversification

Champagne producers in northeastern France are grappling with a looming threat as U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 30% tariff on EU exports. This move has sent ripples through the industry, with the chairman of a French industry group urging producers to explore new markets, notably in Brazil, Southeast Asia, and South Africa, to mitigate potential losses.

The United States currently stands as the largest market for champagne, accounting for 10% of exports by volume and 15% by value. Industry leaders warn that these tariffs could lead to increased prices for consumers and jeopardize jobs throughout the supply chain, both in France and the U.S. Stephane Vignon, whose family has been producing champagne in Verzenay since 1946, highlighted the severe repercussions of lost income from bottle sales on their operations.

Despite the industry's call to diversify, Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne Committee, emphasized the complexity of replacing the U.S. market, citing the challenges faced by France's cognac industry. With exports already weakened by a more than 10% drop last year, the potential impact of an impending 30% tariff remains a pressing concern, as echoed by Hugo Drappier of Champagne Drappier, who fears for established client relationships.

