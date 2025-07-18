Wall Street's Tepid Reaction Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Wall Street opened positively on Friday, with investors considering a balance of diverse economic signals and earnings reports, despite Netflix's strong profits lacking significant investor enthusiasm.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 54.46 points, standing at 44,542.97, registering a 0.13% increase. Similarly, the S&P 500 advanced by 14.75 points, a rise of 0.23%, bringing it to 6,312.11.
The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, adding 71.68 points to reach 20,958.69, marking a 0.34% increase. This movement comes as investors digest the mixed signals from the broader economy and corporate earnings performance.
