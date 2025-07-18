Wall Street's Tepid Reaction Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Wall Street opened with a positive trend on Friday as investors processed a week filled with varied economic indicators and earnings announcements. Despite Netflix posting impressive profits, it did little to excite the market.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 54.46 points, standing at 44,542.97, registering a 0.13% increase. Similarly, the S&P 500 advanced by 14.75 points, a rise of 0.23%, bringing it to 6,312.11.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, adding 71.68 points to reach 20,958.69, marking a 0.34% increase. This movement comes as investors digest the mixed signals from the broader economy and corporate earnings performance.

