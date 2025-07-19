FIP Challenges Western Media Over AI-171 Crash Reporting

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has leveled serious accusations against prominent international media outlets, The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, for allegedly publishing misleading reports on the AI-171 aircraft crash. FIP President, Captain CS Randhawa, criticized their narratives as not being based on the factual content highlighted in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary findings.

In response to the perceived misrepresentation, the FIP has taken a significant step by initiating legal proceedings and demanding a public apology from these media entities. Captain Randhawa expressed vehement dissatisfaction with the conclusions drawn by these reports, questioning their authority to act beyond the official investigative body, thereby misleading public perception worldwide.

Randhawa also praised a recent statement from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which sought to curb unfounded speculation by reinforcing the AAIB's authority in the investigation. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy urged media outlets to await conclusive evidence and findings from the AAIB, urging patience as the investigation into the tragic crash continues. The FIP sees the NTSB's support as crucial in refuting erroneous media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)