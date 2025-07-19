Uttar Pradesh Crime Update: School Van Driver Arrested for Assault, Shooter Nabbed Post-Encounter
Uttar Pradesh Police arrest school van driver Mohd Arif for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old. Despite complaints, the school remained inactive. In another incident, police arrest shooting suspect in Agra after an encounter. Suspect injured in the shootout, while two accomplices fled.
The Uttar Pradesh police have taken into custody a school van driver, identified as Mohd Arif, on allegations of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Shashank Singh, confirmed that two investigative teams were established following the filing of an FIR.
According to the complaint lodged by the child's mother, her daughter, a student, was assaulted by Arif, the driver responsible for her school transportation. Despite notifying the school, the management allegedly failed to act. Authorities are now exploring this angle while further pursuing the case, DCP Singh informed ANI.
In a separate incident, police apprehended Tushar, a shooting suspect in Agra. After an encounter where he fired at the police, Tushar sustained a leg injury when officers returned fire. His two accomplices managed to escape. Agra ACP Syed Areeb Ahmed reported that Tushar was taken to the hospital, and legal proceedings are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
