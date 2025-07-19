Empowering Minorities: New Skill Centre and Hostel Opened in Kerala
Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated a Skill Development Centre and Girls Hostel in Nilambur, Kerala. Under the PMJVK scheme, the facilities aim to enhance job-oriented education in minority-concentration areas. Discussions were also held on the UMEED portal and other central schemes in a meeting with Kerala officials.
Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurated a Skill Development Centre and a Girls Hostel in Nilambur, Malappuram, Kerala, on July 17. The initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme, promises state-of-the-art training infrastructure aimed at boosting job-oriented education in areas with high minority populations.
The Skill Development Centre was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.92 crore, while the Girls Hostel investment stood at Rs 9.97 crore. The Ministry of Minority Affairs highlighted the importance of these new facilities in promoting education and skill development for minority communities, emphasizing its potential impact on employment and empowerment.
Additionally, Ministry Secretary Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar conducted a review meeting with Kerala officials in Kottayam. The discussions centered on the status of Waqf properties data on the UMEED portal, a digital platform designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of these assets. The portal's launch marks a significant step toward improved governance of Waqf resources across India.
