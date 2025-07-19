Reliance Power Turns Loss to Profit Amid Cost Cuts and New Projects

Reliance Power has announced a significant turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. This comes after the company posted a substantial loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the same period of the previous year, achieved by substantial cost-cutting measures.

According to the latest exchange filing, the company's total income stood at Rs 2,025.31 crore, slightly down from Rs 2,069.18 crore a year ago. However, expenses were efficiently reduced to Rs 1,953.01 crore from Rs 2,142.51 crore, enabling the turnaround.

Reliance Power's notable achievements this quarter also include a high plant load factor at its power plants and a substantial new project for its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies. The subsidiary has been awarded the largest ISTS-connected solar and battery energy storage system project, further cementing its position in India's power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)