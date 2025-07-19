Left Menu

Gujarat Leads with GRIT: A Vision for Developed India 2047

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated GRIT's new office, highlighting its role in advancing the state’s development strategies. Initiatives include a digital dashboard and policy papers aimed at realizing the vision of 'Developed India @2047'. GRIT's work promises significant contributions to Gujarat's economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:33 IST
Gujarat Leads with GRIT: A Vision for Developed India 2047
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates GRIT office in Gandhinagar (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence in the state's readiness to lead the 'Developed India @2047' vision, attributed to the effective strategies of the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT). This think tank is set to pioneer innovative development strategies for the state.

During the inauguration of GRIT's new office in Gandhinagar, Patel launched a new website and digital dashboard. He unveiled extensive policy papers and sector-specific reports, emphasizing GRIT's potential to enhance Gujarat's progress in various sectors, while providing strategic guidance for underdeveloped areas.

The newly launched website offers detailed insights into GRIT's mission, policy papers, and ongoing projects under the Economic Master Plan. A digital dashboard has been set up to regularly review state government infrastructure projects. Patel stressed the importance of GRIT's recommendations in aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India.

Highlighted policies include notes on Blue Sky Policy, E-Waste Management, and more, with GRIT presenting reports on Medical Value Tourism, fintech, and economic growth strategies. GRIT Chief Executive S. Aparna IAS (Retd) noted that GRIT will provide integrated, data-driven recommendations to guide strategic state development.

CM Patel reviewed GRIT's operations and dashboard data, expressing optimism that these efforts will accelerate Gujarat's long-term development goals, contributing significantly to the national aspiration of a developed India by 2047.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025