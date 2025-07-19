Gujarat Leads with GRIT: A Vision for Developed India 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence in the state's readiness to lead the 'Developed India @2047' vision, attributed to the effective strategies of the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT). This think tank is set to pioneer innovative development strategies for the state.

During the inauguration of GRIT's new office in Gandhinagar, Patel launched a new website and digital dashboard. He unveiled extensive policy papers and sector-specific reports, emphasizing GRIT's potential to enhance Gujarat's progress in various sectors, while providing strategic guidance for underdeveloped areas.

The newly launched website offers detailed insights into GRIT's mission, policy papers, and ongoing projects under the Economic Master Plan. A digital dashboard has been set up to regularly review state government infrastructure projects. Patel stressed the importance of GRIT's recommendations in aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India.

Highlighted policies include notes on Blue Sky Policy, E-Waste Management, and more, with GRIT presenting reports on Medical Value Tourism, fintech, and economic growth strategies. GRIT Chief Executive S. Aparna IAS (Retd) noted that GRIT will provide integrated, data-driven recommendations to guide strategic state development.

CM Patel reviewed GRIT's operations and dashboard data, expressing optimism that these efforts will accelerate Gujarat's long-term development goals, contributing significantly to the national aspiration of a developed India by 2047.