Youth Spiritual Summit: A Commitment to a Nasha Mukt Bharat

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on Saturday at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi. The summit, themed 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,' underscores the government's resolute dedication to establishing a value-driven youth movement toward a drug-free India.

The event gathered over 600 youth representatives from more than 120 spiritual organizations nationwide, aimed at combating addiction. A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was broadcast during the summit's inaugural session, urging youth to embrace self-awareness, purposeful living, and community involvement as ways to counteract substance abuse.

In his speech, Minister Mandaviya highlighted the vital role of the youth, whom he termed as 'torchbearers,' in achieving a developed India by 2047, stressing the importance of a society free from addiction. Other key speakers, including Union Minister Virendra Kumar and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, focused on the collective societal responsibilities to safeguard the youth from harmful influences and backed comprehensive participation in the Nasha Mukt Bharat movement.

Highlighting government efforts, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, addressed concerns over the growing drug threat among youths and stressed the need for concrete outputs from critical discussions during the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)