Left Menu

Youth Spiritual Summit: A Commitment to a Nasha Mukt Bharat

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, focusing on youth empowerment and eradicating addiction under Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The event gathered over 600 youth representatives to foster awareness and collective action against substance abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:48 IST
Youth Spiritual Summit: A Commitment to a Nasha Mukt Bharat
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya at an event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on Saturday at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi. The summit, themed 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,' underscores the government's resolute dedication to establishing a value-driven youth movement toward a drug-free India.

The event gathered over 600 youth representatives from more than 120 spiritual organizations nationwide, aimed at combating addiction. A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was broadcast during the summit's inaugural session, urging youth to embrace self-awareness, purposeful living, and community involvement as ways to counteract substance abuse.

In his speech, Minister Mandaviya highlighted the vital role of the youth, whom he termed as 'torchbearers,' in achieving a developed India by 2047, stressing the importance of a society free from addiction. Other key speakers, including Union Minister Virendra Kumar and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, focused on the collective societal responsibilities to safeguard the youth from harmful influences and backed comprehensive participation in the Nasha Mukt Bharat movement.

Highlighting government efforts, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, addressed concerns over the growing drug threat among youths and stressed the need for concrete outputs from critical discussions during the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025