Left Menu

Gujarat Maritime University Graduates Poised to Sail Towards a Bright Future

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Gujarat Maritime University's first convocation urged graduates to uphold national interests and advance India's maritime legacy, emphasizing the sector's significant opportunities and PM Modi's efforts towards port-led development. Esteemed collaborations and initiatives like PM Gati Shakti drive maritime growth, spotlighting a promising future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:40 IST
Gujarat Maritime University Graduates Poised to Sail Towards a Bright Future
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal speech at Gujarat Maritime University's inaugural convocation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on entering graduates to prioritize national interests and honor India's rich maritime tradition. Highlighting the sector's burgeoning opportunities, Patel pointed to India's role as a burgeoning global provider of maritime talent, a feat acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel underscored the increased global expectations under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, urging young professionals to elevate India's maritime industry to unprecedented heights. Prime Minister Modi's vision to establish Gujarat as a port-led development hub and initiate Gujarat Maritime University underscores the state's commitment to nurturing skilled maritime professionals.

The convocation saw degrees awarded to 188 LLM and 62 MBA graduates, with 13 students receiving Gold Medals for academic excellence. Patel celebrated Gujarat's maritime heritage, spotlighted by the Lothal port's legacy and the emerging National Maritime Heritage Complex. Initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and Sagarmala are steering India's maritime ascendancy.

Highlighting India's revived maritime economy over the past 11 years due to initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and the Blue Economy Mission, Patel urged graduates to act as ambassadors of this advancement and contribute to Viksit Bharat@2047. Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi praised GMU's innovative strides and international collaborations, marking the convocation as a forerunner to shaping India's maritime future.

Joshi emphasized GMU's partnerships with entities like the United Nations Environment Programme and lauded its hosting of significant conferences and publication accomplishments. With accolades such as the 'Maritime Capacity Building Champion in India' award, GMU's stature continues to rise on both national and international stages.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025