Delhi Police Bust ATM Fraud Ring, Arrests Three Suspects

Delhi Police apprehended three individuals accused of defrauding a complainant of Rs 98,000. Authorities recovered Rs 75,000 and multiple ATM cards from the suspects. The suspects were captured after detailed CCTV analysis and mobile surveillance aided in locating their hideout in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended three individuals suspected of orchestrating a significant ATM fraud scheme, involving the theft of Rs 98,000 from an unsuspecting complainant.

The suspects, identified as Dharmender, Saheb Kumar Sahni, and Tuntun, were found in possession of Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards from various banks. Their arrest followed an investigation initiated on July 15, 2025, when an e-FIR was lodged citing a financial theft under sections 303(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A thorough examination of CCTV footage and a series of mobile surveillances led the police to the suspects' hideout in Ali Village, Delhi. The arrests not only mark a setback for the fraudsters but a step forward in solving a wider network of financial crime. Investigations continue as authorities strive to locate other potential victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

