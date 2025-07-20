Delhi Police Bust ATM Fraud Ring, Arrests Three Suspects

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended three individuals suspected of orchestrating a significant ATM fraud scheme, involving the theft of Rs 98,000 from an unsuspecting complainant.

The suspects, identified as Dharmender, Saheb Kumar Sahni, and Tuntun, were found in possession of Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards from various banks. Their arrest followed an investigation initiated on July 15, 2025, when an e-FIR was lodged citing a financial theft under sections 303(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A thorough examination of CCTV footage and a series of mobile surveillances led the police to the suspects' hideout in Ali Village, Delhi. The arrests not only mark a setback for the fraudsters but a step forward in solving a wider network of financial crime. Investigations continue as authorities strive to locate other potential victims.

