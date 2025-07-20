Left Menu

AAIB Appeals for Responsible Reporting Amid AI171 Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) urges media to avoid premature conclusions on the AI171 crash, emphasizing rigorous investigation protocols. The call comes amid misleading reports by some international outlets suggesting pilot error. AAIB stresses the importance of sensitivity respecting families and preserving investigation integrity.

Updated: 20-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:54 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reiterated on Sunday the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) appeal to media, especially targeting Western outlets, to avoid publishing misleading articles regarding the AI171 plane crash. They emphasize waiting for the final report before forming conclusions.

Earlier, AAIB underscored concerns over 'selective and unverified reporting' about the tragic Air India 171 crash that claimed 260 lives. The Bureau reiterated that the investigation, conducted under stringent AAIB Rules and international protocols, aims to maintain public confidence in Indian aviation safety without premature anxiety from unfounded claims.

The international media's reports, including one cited by Reuters from the Wall Street Journal, suggest cockpit confusion allegedly caused by pilot error. AAIB cautioned against such narratives, urging patience until the comprehensive investigation concludes, prioritizing respect for grieving families and the integrity of the investigative process.

