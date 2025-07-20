Karnataka Deputy CM Prioritizes Dam Safety Amidst Development Plans

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, announced on Sunday that maintenance work on the state's dams would commence as soon as the technical Committee on dam safety finalizes its report. Speaking to reporters after conducting a traditional offering at the Kabini reservoir, Shivakumar detailed the government's response following damage to a gate at the Tunga Bhadra reservoir.

During the address, Shivakumar highlighted the significance of the Kabini reservoir, which is at full capacity for the first time in two years. Describing its role during lower rainfall years as 'significant,' he revealed several approved projects worth Rs 35 crore and an Rs 88 crore drip irrigation proposal. Additionally, he mentioned plans for cultural events like Kabini Utsava to boost local tourism and employment.

Addressing stalled projects like the botanical garden, he stressed the need for investor involvement and prioritized water use initiatives. Responding to political controversy, he clarified his recent Delhi visit was personal and unrelated to official duties, downplaying claims of political tension within his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)