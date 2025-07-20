Left Menu

Parliament Gears Up for Monsoon Session 2025 with Legislative Agenda

A meeting chaired by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi set the stage for the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2025. Leaders from 40 political parties discussed the legislative agenda, which includes 15 bills. Key issues like President's rule in Manipur are poised for debate.

Meeting of Government with leaders of political parties held with 54 leaders from 40 parties (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a pivotal meeting in New Delhi, gathering leaders from 40 political parties to set the legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2025. Prominent ministers, including Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L Murugan, participated, emphasizing the session's significance.

The session, commencing on July 21 and tentatively concluding on August 21, spans 32 days with 21 sittings. The meeting underscored key legislative items, including discussions on the Demands for Grants (Manipur) for 2025-26, alongside 15 bills. Among these are the Bills of Lading Bill and the National Sports Governance Bill, poised for consideration.

The Government echoed preparedness to tackle issues likely to arise during the session, with leaders committed to full cooperation. Nadda concluded the meeting, urging action based on concerns raised, and highlighted the introduction of bills addressing shipping, taxation, and sports governance, reflecting a comprehensive legislative itinerary.

