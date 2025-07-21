Left Menu

European Shares Steady Amid Tech Earnings Focus and Political Updates

European shares remained stable while the yen gained strength as markets focused on U.S. tech earnings, European Central Bank meetings, and geopolitical developments. The Japanese ruling coalition lost the upper house, weakening PM Ishiba's position. Major tech companies announce earnings, while geopolitical factors influence market sentiments.

Updated: 21-07-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:57 IST
European shares held their ground and the yen showed improvement on Monday as investors turned their attention to upcoming U.S. tech earnings and the European Central Bank's policy meeting. This shift in focus followed a significant political development over the weekend where Japan's ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election.

As investors remained hopeful for advancements in trade talks ahead of President Trump's tariff deadline, reports hinted at possible meetings between US and Chinese leaders. In European markets, the STOXX 600 index was flat, mirroring the UK's minor FTSE 100 gains.

Meanwhile, market anticipation for earnings results from major tech companies, alongside geopolitical tremors like potential ECB stances and U.S. tariff impacts, continued to shape sentiments. Investors remain attentive to varied factors from defense sector gains to rising oil prices amid OPEC+ supply expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

