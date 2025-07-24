Amit Shah Unveils Groundbreaking National Cooperative Policy 2025

In a significant step forward for India's cooperative sector, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today unveiled the National Cooperative Policy 2025 at the Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan. Announcing the policy on X, Shah emphasized its pivotal role in steering the cooperative movement towards a future animated by innovation, modern technology, and the vigor of youth.

The Ministry of Cooperation highlighted that the new policy seeks to rejuvenate and modernize the cooperative sector. It aims to create a thorough roadmap at the grassroots level, fulfilling the vision of prosperity through unified cooperation. This marks the first major policy shift since 2002, addressing the changes wrought by globalization and technological advances. The Ministry underscored the necessity of a new framework to make cooperative institutions more dynamic and relevant amid today's economic landscape, contributing to the broader ambition of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The new National Cooperative Policy was crafted by a 48-member national-level committee led by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu. The diverse committee included representatives from cooperative societies across all sectors and government ministries, reflecting a deeply participatory approach. Extensive stakeholder engagement was conducted through 17 meetings and four regional workshops, with 648 suggestions meticulously reviewed and incorporated into the final policy document.