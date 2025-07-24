OPmobility's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Industry Shifts

In a recent news conference, OPmobility CEO Laurent Favre outlined the company's expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Favre assured stakeholders that OPmobility does not anticipate any tariff-related shutdowns affecting North American carmakers in the third and fourth quarters.

Additionally, the company is currently negotiating with Stellantis to mitigate potential impacts following Stellantis' decision to terminate their hydrogen fuel cell program.

(With inputs from agencies.)