OPmobility's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Industry Shifts
OPmobility's CEO, Laurent Favre, announced that the company does not foresee tariff-related disruptions at carmakers in North America for the latter half of the year. The company is also engaged in discussions with Stellantis to address the impact of ending their hydrogen fuel cell program.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:36 IST
In a recent news conference, OPmobility CEO Laurent Favre outlined the company's expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Favre assured stakeholders that OPmobility does not anticipate any tariff-related shutdowns affecting North American carmakers in the third and fourth quarters.
Additionally, the company is currently negotiating with Stellantis to mitigate potential impacts following Stellantis' decision to terminate their hydrogen fuel cell program.
