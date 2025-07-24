Left Menu

Ruckus in Parliament Leads to Adjournments Amid Opposition Protests

Both houses of the Indian Parliament were adjourned Thursday following opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar. Discussions on bills were disrupted, leading to adjournments until Friday. Opposition demands clarity on the issue, seeking a discussion before proceedings can reconcile.

The Indian Parliament faced disruptions on Thursday, leading to the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The proceedings were halted amid protests by the opposition parties who were demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, presiding over the Lok Sabha, postponed discussions on the Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill amid growing chaos. Simultaneously, in the Rajya Sabha, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill discussion was interrupted, and MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita adjourned the session due to the uproar.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the need for clarity on the voter list issue before proceedings can continue. He noted that without a response from the government, particularly from Prime Minister Modi, the demands of the opposition for public representation remain unaddressed.

