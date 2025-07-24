Trapped in Darkness: The Mystery of Dhanbad's Illegal Mines

A National Disaster Response Force team, dispatched to rescue miners reportedly ensnared during illegal mining activities in an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, is still unable to commence operations as they struggle to pinpoint the exact location, according to officials on Thursday.

The mobilization of the NDRF followed a protest by Giridih MP CP Choudhary, who demanded immediate rescue operations after reports of a mine collapse. Despite rising accusations, Dhanbad district officials and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) have found no evidence of such an incident.

Local residents and officials are at odds as claims surface of several workers allegedly trapped in a mine collapse during illegal mining. The situation remains tense, with demands for a comprehensive investigation and voices raising concerns about the ongoing issue of illegal mining in the district.