Left Menu

Trapped in Darkness: The Mystery of Dhanbad's Illegal Mines

A National Disaster Response Force team was deployed to rescue miners allegedly trapped in an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, but operations have yet to begin as the location remains unidentified. Allegations of illegal mining and administrative failure have emerged amidst community concern and claims of missing workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad/Ranchi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:01 IST
Trapped in Darkness: The Mystery of Dhanbad's Illegal Mines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A National Disaster Response Force team, dispatched to rescue miners reportedly ensnared during illegal mining activities in an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, is still unable to commence operations as they struggle to pinpoint the exact location, according to officials on Thursday.

The mobilization of the NDRF followed a protest by Giridih MP CP Choudhary, who demanded immediate rescue operations after reports of a mine collapse. Despite rising accusations, Dhanbad district officials and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) have found no evidence of such an incident.

Local residents and officials are at odds as claims surface of several workers allegedly trapped in a mine collapse during illegal mining. The situation remains tense, with demands for a comprehensive investigation and voices raising concerns about the ongoing issue of illegal mining in the district.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025