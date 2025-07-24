Controversial Voter Deletion Sparks Outcry in Bihar Ahead of Elections

In a contentious claim, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the Election Commission of removing over 56 lakh voters from Bihar's lists following a Special Intensive Revision. Describing the action as an 'attack on democracy,' Tagore has joined forces with opposition leaders in demanding a parliamentary discussion on the issue.

The INDIA bloc, vehemently opposing the move, argues that the revision is a ploy to undermine the democratic process. Tagore alleged that the Election Commission has effectively become an agent of the ruling BJP. In response, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav raised the stakes by warning of a potential boycott of the forthcoming Bihar elections unless the decision is reversed.

Protests have been staged by the opposition at Parliament's iconic Makar Dwar. Key figures such as Priyanka Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manoj Jha have been at the forefront, rallying against what they perceive as the manipulation of voter rolls. The heated discourse takes place as Bihar prepares for elections slated for later this year, although dates remain unconfirmed by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)