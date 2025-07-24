Tragic Bus Accident in Mandi Amidst Himachal's Monsoon Woes

At least seven individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in the Maseran area, Sarkaghat, about 60 kilometers from Mandi district, on Thursday. The principal media advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as 'tragic' and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

'The administration is providing all necessary assistance,' Chauhan stated while assuring that rescue operations are in full swing. As many as 20-25 injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical care. Initial reports suggest a road cave-in, caused by heavy rainfall, forced the bus off the road.

Authorities, accompanied by emergency response teams, arrived swiftly at the scene to conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the accident. This disaster occurs against the backdrop of relentless monsoon challenges in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the state's crisis further.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports the monsoon-season death toll in the region has surged to 137, with rain-triggered dangers such as landslides, house collapses, and flash floods accounting for 77 deaths, while 60 others are linked to weather-induced road accidents.

Despite ongoing restoration efforts across the affected districts, the infrastructure's vulnerability during such severe weather remains evident, with authorities warning against non-essential travel in high-risk zones and issuing strict adherence to safety advisories. Disaster response teams persist in closely monitoring Himachal's precarious situation. (ANI)

