Canara Bank Sees Robust Growth in First Quarter Profits

State-owned Canara Bank's shares soared over 5% after reporting a 22% increase in net profit for Q1 of the fiscal year. The bank's total income rose significantly, and asset quality improved, reflected by lower gross and net non-performing assets, signaling strong financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of state-owned Canara Bank surged over 5% on Thursday following the announcement of a 22% rise in net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The stock climbed by 5.29% to ₹113.50 on the BSE, while reaching a high of ₹114 during the trading day. On the NSE, it closed at ₹113.51, registering a similar gain.

Canara Bank reported a net profit of ₹4,752 crore for the first quarter, up from ₹3,905 crore in the same period last year. The bank's total income also rose to ₹38,063 crore, compared to ₹34,020 crore in the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

